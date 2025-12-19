Wormhole (W) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $89.05 Million

Wormhole (W) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wormhole has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Wormhole has a total market cap of $89.05 million and approximately $29.74 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,108,934,322 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.03375271 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 386 active market(s) with $29,267,481.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

