Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.81, but opened at $24.29. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 1,421,380 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETHE. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 117,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 112,063 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

