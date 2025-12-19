Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Comcast stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.67. 18,284,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,498,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

