BitDAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.18 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $7.68 thousand worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ?BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

