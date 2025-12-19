insurance (INSURANCE) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

insurance (INSURANCE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, insurance has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One insurance token can currently be bought for about $231.16 or 0.00262372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. insurance has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and $156.18 thousand worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About insurance

insurance was first traded on September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. insurance’s official message board is insurance.game/blog. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game. The official website for insurance is insurance.game.

insurance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 229.94057953 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $8,032.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire insurance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy insurance using one of the exchanges listed above.

