Dent Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market cap of $21.35 million and $2.21 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

