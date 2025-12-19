Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coursera traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.7020. Approximately 354,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,488,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 8,078 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $65,997.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 237,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,054.76. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 234,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,209.65. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,964,000 after acquiring an additional 159,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 27.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $7,764,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 94,717 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.33 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

