Fuel Network One Day Volume Reaches $6.37 Million (FUEL)

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Fuel Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuel Network has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Fuel Network has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and $6.37 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fuel Network Token Profile

Fuel Network’s launch date was December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,151,448,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,033,102 tokens. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network. The official website for Fuel Network is www.fuel.network.

Buying and Selling Fuel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,151,149,921.29536066 with 6,680,767,414.19601356 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.00174614 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,595,771.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

