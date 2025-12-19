Critical Review: Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) and Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Calavo Growers and Sino Agro Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calavo Growers 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sino Agro Food 0 0 0 0 0.00

Calavo Growers presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.04%. Given Calavo Growers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than Sino Agro Food.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers $693.71 million 0.57 -$1.08 million $0.88 25.11 Sino Agro Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Calavo Growers and Sino Agro Food”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sino Agro Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calavo Growers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Calavo Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Calavo Growers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Sino Agro Food shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calavo Growers and Sino Agro Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers 2.28% 11.73% 7.86% Sino Agro Food N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Sino Agro Food on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The Prepared segment is involved in the distribution of prepared avocado products, salsa, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, fresh prepared entrees salads, wraps, sandwiches, parfaits, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bars and various deli items, meals kit components, and salad kits. It offers its products under the Calavo brands and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, The Family of Fresh, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Renaissance Food Group, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the agriculture and aquaculture business. It operates through the following segments: Fishery Development; Hylocereus Undatus Plantation; Organic Fertilizer and Bread Grass; Cattle Farm Development; and Corporate and Others. Its products include fish, eels, prawns, beef, and mutton. The company was founded by Yip Kun Lee on October 1, 1974 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

