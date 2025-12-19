Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 339.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $781,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $274.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $284.23.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $249.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $873,093.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,724.19. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,017. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

