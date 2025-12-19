NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Truist Financial

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $254.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $273.90 to $324.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $273.90 to $324.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $222.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,714.05. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,350,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,916,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,295 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,865,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,988,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,512,283,000 after buying an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,237,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,799,783,000 after buying an additional 103,319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,212,425,000 after buying an additional 204,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

