Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.

Waterstone Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

WSBF stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.