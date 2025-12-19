Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett Sells 9,983 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $221,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 193,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,411.84. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,225 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $245,603.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,500 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $181,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 37,792 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $568,769.60.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

RCUS stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,687,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after buying an additional 1,298,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 134,379 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 50,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

