Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 1187691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

