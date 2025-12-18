Currys (LON:CURY) Trading Up 10% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 200 to GBX 210. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Currys traded as high as GBX 146 and last traded at GBX 139.26. Approximately 565,698,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,247% from the average daily volume of 8,913,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.60.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Currys from GBX 150 to GBX 166 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.67.

Get Currys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURY

Currys Stock Up 10.0%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Currys had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts expect that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current year.

Currys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Currys

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.