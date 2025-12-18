Promising Space Stocks To Watch Now – December 18th

Rocket Lab, Boeing, and AST SpaceMobile are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are publicly traded companies whose primary business activities involve the space economy—such as launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, space-service firms, and suppliers of space-related technology. For investors, the term denotes a thematic equity subset characterized by long-term growth potential, advanced-technology and government-contract exposure, and often higher volatility and regulatory and execution risks compared with broad-market stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Featured Articles