Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – December 18th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Trump Media & Technology Group are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with medium market capitalizations—commonly defined in the U.S. as roughly $2 billion to $10 billion, though exact ranges vary by index or data provider. Investors view mid caps as a middle ground between large-cap stability and small-cap growth potential, often offering a blend of growth upside and relative stability with moderate volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

