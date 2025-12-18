BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.32, but opened at $31.19. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 8,924,137 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $15.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a net margin of 5,719.06% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitMine Immersion Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,517,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

About BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc is based in ATLANTA, GA.

