Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,963 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 850,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,216,000 after buying an additional 272,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 455,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,033 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $97.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

