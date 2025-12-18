Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 5,354 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. decreased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DoorDash by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,270,000 after buying an additional 87,272 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 127.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 663,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,376,000 after acquiring an additional 372,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 25.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $221.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DoorDash from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wedbush raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.46.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $8,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total value of $56,539,896.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,489,121.60. The trade was a 55.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,980 shares of company stock worth $143,500,178. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

