Insider Selling: BOX (NYSE:BOX) VP Sells 5,163 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $154,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 123,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,572.64. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eli Berkovitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 7th, Eli Berkovitch sold 3,500 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $114,695.00.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,206. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 597,410 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BOX by 84.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BOX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 73,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $659,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

