Promising Space Stocks To Research – December 17th

Boeing, Rocket Lab, and Honeywell International are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are significantly tied to space-related activities — for example launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, space-based communications and remote sensing firms, and companies developing space infrastructure or tourism. Investors use the term to describe equities that provide exposure to the commercial space economy; they tend to be growth-oriented and can be volatile, influenced by technology milestones, government contracts, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Recommended Stories