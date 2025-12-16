Analyzing Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) & Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG)

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Everus Construction Group and Frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus Construction Group 5.18% 36.74% 12.59% Frontdoor 12.87% 122.74% 14.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everus Construction Group and Frontdoor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus Construction Group $2.85 billion 1.60 $143.42 million $3.53 25.28 Frontdoor $1.84 billion 2.19 $235.00 million $3.51 15.93

Frontdoor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everus Construction Group. Frontdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everus Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Everus Construction Group and Frontdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus Construction Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 Frontdoor 1 3 2 0 2.17

Everus Construction Group presently has a consensus target price of $100.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Frontdoor has a consensus target price of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Everus Construction Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Everus Construction Group is more favorable than Frontdoor.

Summary

Everus Construction Group beats Frontdoor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

