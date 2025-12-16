Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$133.22 and last traded at C$132.24, with a volume of 15518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$130.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SII. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Sprott and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sprott from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sprott from C$100.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprott presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.75.

Get Sprott alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SII

Sprott Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.33.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$90.66 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 28.20%. Analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

Recommended Stories

