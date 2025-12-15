Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells 13,463 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 13,463 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $332,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

On Wednesday, December 10th, Jeremy Cox sold 13,442 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $332,689.50.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Jeremy Cox sold 50,061 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,445.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.6%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. 32,245,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,753,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is -950.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 199.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 201,384 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.3% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 127.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.