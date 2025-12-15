TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Trading Down 20.2% – What’s Next?

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.60 and last traded at GBX 106.40. Approximately 6,424,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the average daily volume of 918,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 98 to GBX 105 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TT Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £189.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TT Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TT Electronics plc will post 16.7485822 EPS for the current year.

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.

TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification.

