Insider Selling: Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) COO Sells 23,804 Shares of Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 23,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $31,897.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,480.96. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christine Zedelmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 11,900 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $15,589.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 8,098 shares of Equillium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $7,693.10.

Equillium Stock Performance

EQ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. 469,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,076. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.93. Equillium, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Equillium by 133.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

