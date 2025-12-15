Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) CMO Sells 9,283 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco Tarasi III sold 9,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $395,455.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 73,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,503.20. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of CNO traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,818. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 353.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.