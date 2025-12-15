iShares MSCI Japan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 32,736 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 467% compared to the typical volume of 5,769 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 36,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

EWJ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,121. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $85.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

