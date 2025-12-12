Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $3.95. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 683 shares changing hands.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

