MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $247.43, but opened at $267.36. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $248.0790, with a volume of 297,759 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average of $131.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

