Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $53.33. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.7560, with a volume of 859,773 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.46.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of -3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $66.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. Research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 287.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.