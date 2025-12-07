Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

APD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE APD opened at $260.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $235.55 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -402.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

