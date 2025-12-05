SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 51,694,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 64,255,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 6.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.