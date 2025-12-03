Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.7175. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $6.7175, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

