Kraft Heinz Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 56,095 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 106% compared to the typical volume of 27,280 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,979,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

