Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.138-0.138 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7 billion-$12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Sharp to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharp has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sharp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHCAY

Sharp Stock Performance

Shares of SHCAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 8,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.63. Sharp has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sharp had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.