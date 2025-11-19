Universal Health Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $17.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $229.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $189.59.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.