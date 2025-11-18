Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGA opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 45,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 142,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

