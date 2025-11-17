Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.3987, but opened at $8.55. Worley shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 243 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Worley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Worley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This represents a yield of 267.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

