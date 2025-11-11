Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, Zacks reports.
Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance
Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 287,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,639. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $228.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 1,958.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 376,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 357,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.
