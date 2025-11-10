Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. 3,908,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 860% from the average session volume of 407,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
