Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ) Short Interest Update

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 368,100 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 616,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMBQ traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,257. Ambiq Micro has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Ambiq Micro has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.280 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

AMBQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ambiq Micro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.

