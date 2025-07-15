Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,110. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

