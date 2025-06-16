Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 2,550,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,636. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.92%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

