Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Fast Retailing Price Performance
OTCMKTS FRCOY traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 91,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,019. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $37.96.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
