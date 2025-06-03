Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS FRCOY traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 91,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,019. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

