ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $21.67.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

In related news, Director John Scott Emrich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $53,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,468. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,810. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 18,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

