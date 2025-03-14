Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Update

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cheer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHR opened at $1.67 on Friday. Cheer has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of Cheer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheer during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Cheer during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cigogne Management SA acquired a new stake in Cheer during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Cheer by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,614,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 312,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

Featured Stories

