Persimmon (LON:PSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Persimmon posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 92.10 ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Persimmon had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Persimmon Trading Down 2.3 %

PSN stock traded down GBX 28 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,166 ($15.12). 7,380,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,047 ($13.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,721.80 ($22.33). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,374.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,640 ($21.27) to GBX 1,520 ($19.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

