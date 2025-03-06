Keller Group (LON:KLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Keller Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Keller Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.53) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,369 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,510.09. The company has a market cap of £991.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 966 ($12.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,704 ($21.96).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

